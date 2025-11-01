Finnebrogue’s classic sausages are perfect for a traditional Ulster Fry

​One of Britain’s most popular sausages is crafted in Co Down by Finnebrogue, among the most innovative and successful food producers in the UK.

Based around Downpatrick, Finnebrogue, now a major supplier of sausages and other meat products to virtually all the leading supermarkets, was named ‘Best in Britain’ for its tasty Cumberlands for ASDA during the annual British Sausage Week.

Cumberland sausage is a pork sausage that originated in the historic county of Cumberland, England, ceremonially part of Cumbria.

It is traditionally very long, up to 50 centimetres, and sold rolled in a flat, circular coil, but within western Cumbria, it is more often served on long, curved lengths. Finnebrogue’s award-winning Cumberlands were sold in six packs for convenience by ASDA.

The awards, organised by the industry y’s Meat Management magazine, were presented at a special celebration luncheon attended by butchers, retailers, supermarkets, manufacturers and foodservice, all involved in the annual competition or simply wishing to be part of the event.

Best known for its highly innovative and award-winning nitrite-free Naked bacon and ham products, Finnebrogue, in addition, has been shortlisted for a major title in the annual `UK Meat Management Excellence Awards.

Other local producers in the awards are Dunbia (UK), Dungannon and Crust and Crumb Bakery in Fermanagh.

Sausages, of course, are a much-loved staple food, enjoyed by millions and vital to the UK meat industry. UK Sausage Week - the biggest annual event celebrating one of Britain’s most-loved foods - shines a spotlight on producers and retailers across the country, boosting awareness and sales during the key autumn period. Finnebrogue has been crafting ‘Exceptional’ ASDA sausages for many years — “combining passion, innovation, and dedication to quality in every bite”.

