Lisburn ranked on top for the highest percentage of 5-star food hygiene ratings with Belfast at the bottom

New data has revealed that Lisburn has the cleanest restaurants across the country, holding the highest percentage of 5-star food hygiene ratings.

Alliance Online Ireland, a leading catering supplier across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, analysed data from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) for 10 of the most populous Northern Irish cities, to find where has the cleanest restaurants, cafes and canteens.

Lisburn ranked on top with 90 of its 104 venues (87%) being awarded a 5-star food hygiene rating.

Newry ranked in second with 88 of its 104 venues (85%) currently holding a 5-star food hygiene rating.

In third place is Bangor with 60 out of 74 venues (81%) given a 5-star food hygiene rating.

However Belfast was at the bottom of the list with 679 out of 964 venues (70.44%) enjoying 5-stars.

For restaurants to meet the 5-star rating, they must ensure they maintain cleaning routines, strict food handling practices, up-to-date staff training, effective waste management, and provide food hygiene posters and signage.

1 Lisburn Number of 5-star food hygiene ratings awarded 90, Total number of restaurants, cafes and canteens 104, % of 5-star food hygiene ratings awarded 86.54 %

2 Newry 88, 104, 84.62%

3 Bangor 60, 74, 81.08 %

4 Craigavon 52, 65, 80.00%

5 Carrickfergus 36, 47, 76.60%

6 Newtownards 54, 72, 75.00%

7 Ballymena 53, 71, 74.65%

8 Londonderry 123, 167, 73.65%

9 Newtownabbey, 58, 79, 73.42%

10 Belfast 679, 964, 70.44%

Commenting on the findings, John Girvan, general manager at Alliance Online Ireland said: “Maintaining high hygiene standards is crucial for restaurants to comply with food hygiene laws and to ensure that food is safe for consumption. This encompasses the handling, storage and preparation of food, as well as how food safety is managed, and the cleanliness of facilities.