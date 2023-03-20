Cleaver Fulton Rankin’s retention of the Investors in People standard reflects the firm’s commitment to delivering excellence in people management and supporting its valued team.

Investors in People is an international standard for people management, defining what is required to effectively lead, support and manage people to achieve sustainable results. The Investors in People framework reflects the latest trends, effective structures and essential skills that are required to excel in any industry. This also provides the opportunity for organisations to benchmark against leading businesses on an international stage. Cleaver Fulton Rankin achieved above both the legal industry and the overall company national benchmarks, which is an exceptional accomplishment.

So far in 2023, Cleaver Fulton Rankin has rolled out new initiatives to support and upskill all employees, having recently launched a new Diversity & Inclusion Strategy and Digital Skills programme.

Kerri Bradley, HR director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded the Investors in People Accreditation. Investors in People recognises only the very highest standards of people management and we are so pleased that our dedication to supporting our people to thrive and develop within our firm has resulted in this important accolade.

"We will always continue to review and improve our people practices, in collaboration with all our employees, to promote a positive, healthy and supportive workplace.”

