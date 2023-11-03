All Sections
Cloughmills hotel, guest house and restaurant goes on the market

The historical Drumadoon House on the Frosses Road is up for sale.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:43 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:59 GMT
The well-known period roadside property on the Frocess Road, Cloughmills is being sold by commercial property consultants TDK Commercial Property Consultants LLP for offers over £500,000.

Offering a B2 listed house and outbuildings measuring 14,000 sq ft on 2.6 aces, the sale includes a restaurant, bar and accommodation area over two storeys complete with commercial kitchen and an internal courtyard.

Their listing reads: “Drumadoon House is a well known beautiful period roadside restaurant property with guest homes, which provides an ideal opportunity for further expansion with the addition of further rooms (subject to planning) or as a wedding venue.“The property occupies an enviable roadside position just off the A26, and is accessible from both sides of the dual carriageway.“It is equidistant from Belfast and the north coast, both accessible inside 30 minutes. Many of County Antrim’s tourist attractions are a short drive away.“This is an ideal opportunity to build on the attributes of the property."

