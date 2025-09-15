Commercial property agent CBRE NI has announced that Antrim Technology Park, one of Northern Ireland’s most established business parks, has been listed for sale at £5.5 million

Comprises 16 prominent business units, Antrim Technology Park, home to leading tech firms and boasting strategic transport links, is expected to draw strong investor interest amid rising market confidence

Commercial property agent CBRE NI has announced that Antrim Technology Park, one of Northern Ireland’s most established business parks, has been listed for sale at £5.5 million.

Strategically located just outside Antrim town, the Park comprises 16 prominent business units, home to some of the region’s most recognised technology and innovation-driven companies.

Gavin Elliott, senior director at CBRE NI, said: “CBRE NI is pleased to bring Antrim Technology Park to market. This prominent scheme offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to invest in a strategically located park with excellent transport connections, established infrastructure, and significant capacity for future growth.

“With its proven track record as a base for innovative companies, the Park is perfectly positioned for new occupiers seeking to expand, innovate, and benefit from Northern Ireland’s strong talent pool and growing economy.

“We expect strong interest from potential owner occupiers, property developers and local investors keen to capitalise on the Park’s proven track record and value add opportunities.

“Importantly, this comes at a time when confidence in the market is on the rise. Our latest quarterly report shows investment activity in Northern Ireland has already reached £150 million in the first half of 2025, exceeding the full-year total for 2024.”

According to CBRE NI’s Q2 Market Report, commercial real estate investment in Northern Ireland rose sharply to £114 million in Q2 2025, bringing total activity for the first half of the year to £150 million - surpassing the £118 million recorded across all of 2024.

Opened in 1986 by the Industrial Development Board (the predecessor to Invest Northern Ireland), Antrim Technology Park was designed to attract high-tech firms to the region. Over nearly four decades, it has become a hub for enterprise, with occupiers including Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE), Nitec Solutions, Delap & Waller, Fortress Diagnostics and Sensata Technologies among those who have established a presence there.