Co Armagh grower supplying record 70,000 pumpkins to Asda Northern Ireland stores with introduction of new 'Ghost' variety

Co Armagh-based Gilfresh Produce set to supply 70,000 pumpkins to Asda stores across Northern Ireland. This year’s supply is up 20,000 from 2024 and includes two new lines – Ghost pumpkins and XL.

Gilfresh Produce is set to supply more 70,000 pumpkins to all 17 Asda stores across Northern Ireland just in time for spooky season – introducing the timely Ghost pumpkin variety and impressive XL pumpkin.

As one of Northern Ireland's largest vegetable growers and suppliers, Gilfresh, located in Co Armagh, has partnered with Asda since 2008, and currently supplies around 20 lines of vegetable products to Asda stores across NI.

Over the past 17 years, the relationship between Asda and Gilfresh has flourished, and having placed their first-ever order of 15,000 pumpkins in 2019, the Loughgall-headquartered team has now increased that number to more than 70,000 - offering a wider variety of shapes, sizes, and colours, this year, introducing XL Pumpkins and Ghost Pumpkins.

Richard Gilpin, Head of Farm Operations, Gilfresh Produce and Lorraine Drennan, Customer Service Manager, Asda Portadown

Founders of the business, the Gilpin Family, established Gilfresh Produce in 1965, when Thomas Gilpin started his career growing vegetables in a 4-acre field. Thomas’ nephew Richard Gilpin joined the family business in 2021 and currently heads up the team’s farm operations.

He said:“Asda was the first supermarket we supplied our pumpkins to back in 2019 and every year since then, the demand has been much higher, as we supply 20,000 more than we did last year – it’s great to see.

“We’re noticing a difference in what customers are looking for each year as it’s not just about the traditional orange pumpkin anymore – people want variety and something that stands out, which is why we have included the likes of Ghost Pumpkins which have become increasingly popular for both decorating and display.”

Ghost pumpkins belong to the same species as traditional orange pumpkins. The key difference lies in the seed variety, with ghost pumpkins bred specifically to produce their distinctive pale, white skin. They require similar growing conditions as orange pumpkins, including warm soil and plenty of sunlight.

Richard Gilpin, Head of Farm Operation, Gilfresh Produce and Lorraine Drennan, Customer Service Manager, Asda Portadown

However, to maintain their bright white appearance, growers often take extra care to shield them from too much sunlight, which can cause yellowing. They are also sometimes harvested earlier to preserve their ghostly hue.

Richard added: “The industry has faced many challenges over the past number of years - climate change, population growth, resource depletion, changes in consumer demand and irreversible biodiversity loss.

“This is why continuing to diversify our offering and making the most of new opportunities is such a key part of our business. We’re proud that Asda are committed to working in partnership with Gilfresh Produce, as we continue to play our part in ensuring the sustainability of local supply chains – providing consumers with the quality local produce they want.”

