Laurel Gray has been selected to be on the Future Shapers Programme after she attend AIPC’s Annual Conference in Luxembourg along with representatives from some of the world’s top-performing convention centres.

The Future Shapers Programme led by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC) spans 12 months and involves participation in masterclasses and working as part of a strategic project group to address industry challenges.

Laurel has an impressive background in major events with her career spanning almost a decade beginning at Belfast City Council before progressing to ICC Belfast.

Whilst at the AIPC’s Annual Conference last week she presented a whitepaper to leaders from over 50 countries on a new industry concept - E:QUAL - co-created in collaboration with Future Shapers peers to help raise standards of health, wellbeing, welfare, safety, recruitment, and training for event professionals.

Laurel explained: “Earlier this year I had the opportunity to lead as ICC Belfast hosted the 2023 SistersIN Celebration event – a leadership and career development programme connecting schools with businesses committed to empowering female leaders of the future. This ignited my passion to advocate for diversity and inclusion so it was a proud moment to work with my peers to develop the E:QUAL concept – the first global community for event professionals promoting a culture of care that has the potential to create thriving workplace environments. The global events industry is valued at £800 billion. By 2028 the market is expected to reach heights of £2 trillion but this won’t be possible without a healthy, happy, and sustained workforce.”

In June ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall were awarded a bronze accreditation by Diversity Mark showcasing the venues’ ongoing commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion. The organisation has achieved a 50:50 male:female balance at executive level and is led by chief executive Julia Corkey.

Julia explained: “We are proud of Laurel. She truly understands ICC Belfast’s vision and is committed to delivering for NI economically, socially and culturally. Our people are our best asset in this journey and, as Laurel and the wider team behind E:QUAL demonstrate, being truly world-class requires workplaces across the industry to adopt a culture where everyone feels represented, encouraged and valued. “Environments where people can express their creativity support continued idea-sharing and innovation which futureproofs the industry and ensures we can continue to create a world-class stage where people make great things happen.”

Laurel concluded: “I’m proud to have the opportunity to represent ICC Belfast and showcase NI as an outstanding place to do business. I now have a global network of peers from a variety of roles within the industry from chefs to technicians to sales and marketing. There’s a lasting sense of camaraderie amongst us all and I know we will turn to one another as sounding boards and continue to deliver business events for our cities.”