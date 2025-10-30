CO-OWNERSHIP MARKS A DECADE OF SUPPORT WITH 9,000 HOME OWNERSHIP JOURNEYS AND A £1 BILLION MILESTONE IN NORTHERN IRELAND

Co-Ownership, Northern Ireland’s shared ownership provider, has announced two major milestones. The organisation highlighted it has now helped more than 9,000 individuals and families into home ownership over the past decade, and that the value of home purchases supported by Co-Ownership across Northern Ireland now exceeds £1 billion in property value.

The milestone reflects the total value of the homes purchased through Co-Ownership since 2015, not just the organisation’s financial contribution, highlighting the scale of its impact on the Northern Ireland housing market.

The announcement comes alongside the launch of Co-Ownership’s 2024/25 Social Impact Report, which outlines the difference the organisation is making for people who might otherwise struggle to buy a home.

Mark Graham, Chief Executive at Co-Ownership, said: “We’re proud to have played a part in helping start over 9,000 home ownership journeys across Northern Ireland and to have helped unlock over £1 billion in property value in the process. These aren’t just statistics. They’re people who’ve moved out of private renting, found stability after a relationship breakdown, or given their family a home to call their own.

“This year’s Social Impact Report brings those stories to life. It shows that shared ownership is more than just a housing product."

The 2024/25 Social Impact Report reveals that 886 homes were purchased this year through Co-Own and Co-Own for Over 55s. 50 percent of those buyers secured their homes without a deposit, and 91 percent were first time buyers.

Customers who purchased through Co-Ownership reported high levels of satisfaction and impact. 85% said their health and wellbeing had improved, and 94% said the move had made them feel more independent. Nearly nine in ten said they would still be renting or living with family or friends if Co-Ownership hadn’t been an option.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons also welcomed the report and the announcement. Minister Lyons said: “Co-Ownership continues to play a vital role in helping people achieve their dream of home ownership. At a time when affordability remains a real challenge, their work has helped thousands of people put down roots in the communities they care about.

"I welcome the publication of this year’s Social Impact Report and congratulate Co-Ownership on reaching this significant milestone. Their work continues to align with my Department’s commitment to supporting people to live well and independently in safe, secure homes.”

Co-Ownership operates on a not-for-profit basis and is part-funded and regulated by the Department for Communities. Since its founding in 1978, the organisation has helped more than 34,000 people into home ownership in Northern Ireland.