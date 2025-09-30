Co Tyrone engineering firm drops 'Switchgear & Controls' to reflect international growth, technical excellence, and a future-focused identity
A Co Tyrone engineering firm has unveiled a striking new brand identity, marking a major milestone in its growth from a Northern Ireland-based switchgear specialist to a trusted global provider of mission-critical power solutions.
Formerly known as Precision Switchgear & Controls, the company has rebranded simply as Precision — a move designed to reflect its modern outlook, international reach, and unwavering focus on technical excellence.
Since its founding in 2012, Precision has evolved from a regional player into a key supplier of advanced power and control systems for sectors including data centres, healthcare, commercial buildings, renewable energy, and utilities.
The rebrand includes a redesigned logo, a streamlined visual identity, and the launch of a new website. It’s more than a fresh look – it’s a reflection of Precision’s ambition to lead on the global stage while maintaining its roots in Northern Ireland’s rich engineering heritage.
Sales director Michael Connolly said the company’s updated identity reflects the core qualities that have driven its success: strength, reliability, and precision engineering.
“We’ve simplified our visual identity to reflect the strength and precision of our work,” he explained.
"Our new look is cleaner, stronger, and built for the future — just like our switchgear solutions.”
Operating from its base in Dungannon, Precision offers a full suite of design, manufacturing, and commissioning services for complex electrical systems.
Its in-house teams manage everything from concept to delivery, ensuring solutions meet the highest standards of safety, reliability, and performance.
The company’s ability to deliver fully integrated, tailored systems has helped it expand into international markets, including across the UK, Europe, the USA, and further afield.
The rebrand includes Precision’s new website which showcases its full range of offerings and highlights global projects, while providing a platform for clients to explore how Precision continues to deliver bespoke solutions for mission-critical environments.