Northern Ireland-based garment manufacturer Cooneen Group has increased turnover and maintained pre-tax profits in its latest accounts. Credit Cooneen Group

Within the accounts, Cooneen Group said it relied on providing innovative products at competitive prices, alongside strong customer relationships, to allow it to thrive in a difficult market

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern Ireland-based garment manufacturer has increased turnover and maintained pre-tax profits in its latest accounts.

Based in Fivemiletown, Cooneen Group specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of garments as well as the provision of a uniform managed service to private and public sector customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its latest results, covering the year to November 29 2024, Cooneen by Design Ltd made a pre-tax profit of £7.5m, slightly down from the £7.9m profit reported in the prior year.

Turnover for the period rose from £103.9m to £106.7m.

Within the accounts, Cooneen said it relied on providing innovative products at competitive prices, alongside strong customer relationships, to allow it to thrive in a difficult market.

The County Tyrone-headquartered business, which was established in 1966, operates in sectors including protection, defence, aviation, work and under licence.