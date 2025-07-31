Co Tyrone garment maker grows turnover while holding steady on profits amid challenging market conditions
A Northern Ireland-based garment manufacturer has increased turnover and maintained pre-tax profits in its latest accounts.
Based in Fivemiletown, Cooneen Group specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of garments as well as the provision of a uniform managed service to private and public sector customers.
In its latest results, covering the year to November 29 2024, Cooneen by Design Ltd made a pre-tax profit of £7.5m, slightly down from the £7.9m profit reported in the prior year.
Turnover for the period rose from £103.9m to £106.7m.
Within the accounts, Cooneen said it relied on providing innovative products at competitive prices, alongside strong customer relationships, to allow it to thrive in a difficult market.
The County Tyrone-headquartered business, which was established in 1966, operates in sectors including protection, defence, aviation, work and under licence.
In 2023/24, the group employed about 200 workers.
