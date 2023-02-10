It’s not every day a nursery assistant ditches the classroom in favour of climbing poles, but that’s exactly what a Co Tyrone mum-of-one chose to do.

Indeed, when Jessica Carruth signed up for an apprenticeship with NIE Networks, little did she know that her life was about to change forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward to today, and the 30-year-old Sixmilecross native, who now works as a surveyor, said it’s the best decision she’s ever made.

“I was never a school person and I felt there wasn’t much career guidance,” she said. “People seemed to either know what they wanted to do, or they didn’t – and I didn’t.”

Having obtained an HND (Higher National Diploma) in Health and Social Care, Jessica worked as a nursery assistant, looking after toddlers, but she soon wanted a bigger challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The salary for a nursery assistant was basic and there weren’t many benefits,” explained Jessica, who has a two-year-old son Arlo with her plumber husband Lee (32).

“I really liked the thought of working outside. I also wanted to get back into training and learning, almost start afresh. Someone told me about an NIE apprenticeship, so I looked into it.”

Jessica’s parents also encouraged her to apply: “They said it would be a great place to work in a big company with plenty of opportunities. I applied for either an ‘overhead lines’ or ‘cable jointing’ apprenticeship - I didn’t mind which. I’ve always firmly believed that whatever a man can do, a woman can do just as well, if not better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After completing her apprenticeship, Jessica went from overhead lines to surveying.

“I could be in the office one day and out on site the next, which I love,” she continued. “The work is also varied, ranging from small alterations to large scale line rebuilds.”

Jessica, who’s expecting her second child, said NIE offers “fantastic career opportunities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The salary package is great,” she stated. “Employees can progress through different levels and be rewarded with a pay increase. If anyone is considering an apprenticeship, I would recommend it. Personally, I have never looked back.”

The company is recruiting 27 new apprentices across three different skill streams; overhead line engineering, underground cable jointing and plant maintenance electricians.

Apprentices will obtain a vocational qualification in Electrical Power Engineering and a technical Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

The programme is open to anyone aged 16 or over by September and who holds, or expects to achieve, three GCSE passes at Grades D-A* (Grades 3-9) or equivalent, including mathematics, English language and a STEM related subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co Tyrone mum-of-one, Jessica Carruth signed up for an apprenticeship with NIE Networks, little did she know that her life was about to change forever

Successful candidates will earn while they learn, avoiding student loans and gain vital experience as part of their qualification. The salary starts at around £15,500 plus and there are set milestones for progression before it rises to approximately £29,000 or more upon completion.

John Burns, technical training manager with NIE Networks, added: “Jessica joined us having come from a very different background in childcare but it was clear from the start that she was very enthusiastic about the work and the variety it offered her.

“Jessica was an exceptional apprentice, she worked really hard and won the company’s Apprentice of the Year Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As expected, she became a very valued member of her team post-qualification and has then progressed from overhead lines to surveying so she’s already finding her path within the company.

“The apprenticeship scheme is a vital talent pipeline for the company and for us it doesn’t matter what your background, if you’re interested in the work and the opportunities it offers you and you commit to it well there is no ceiling on what you can achieve.”

The NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme has been running for over 50 years. To date, over 600 apprentices who have passed through the scheme, some of whom are now senior leaders in the company.

Jessica was an exceptional apprentice and won the company’s Apprentice of the Year Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the company is looking for 27 apprentices working in overhead lines, cable jointing and plant maintenance.