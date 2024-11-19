Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CO3, Northern Ireland’s membership organisation for third sector leaders, has launched the 2025 CO3 Leadership Awards, which will serve as a centerpiece of the organisation’s 40th anniversary celebrations, highlighting leadership and innovation in the voluntary and community sector across Northern Ireland.

Founded in 1985, CO3 has been a vital support network for senior leaders across charities, community groups, and social enterprises, advocating for and developing the skills and resilience of the sector.

The 2025 CO3 Leadership Awards will recognise outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations that exemplify the spirit of dedication, compassion, and excellence that has defined CO3 for the past 40 years.

Launching the awards CO3 chair Jacinta Linden encouraged the third sector to recognise it’s own achievements and to celebrate success.

Pictured at the launch of the 2025 CO3 Awards, from left, are, Valerie McConville, CEO, CO3, Jacinta Linden, chair CO3, Chris O’Neill, partner at Evelyn Partners, Suzanne Courtney, head of operations, CO3

“As CO3 celebrates its 40th anniversary, we look back with pride on the progress we have made as an organisation in building a strong, supportive community of leaders dedicated to creating positive change across Northern Ireland,” she said.

"The 2025 CO3 Awards represent an opportunity to acknowledge exceptional leadership and innovation in the third sector and to reflect on the power of collaboration, resilience, and visionary leadership that will shape the next 40 years. We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with our members and partners.”

Nominations are now open for the 2025 awards which span 14 categories covering third sector organisations of all types and sizes. The principal partner in the CO3 awards is Evelyn Partners.