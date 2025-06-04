Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland names RNLI as official charity partner
The RNLI is a charity that saves lives at sea and on several inland waters, primarily through lifeboat crews, and a lifeguard service in Northern Ireland. The 24-hour search and rescue service relies on volunteers and donations to fund their lifesaving activities. The RNLI also focuses on preventing drowning incidents through education visits, awareness campaigns and promoting water safety in local communities.
The three-year charity partnership will see Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland provide donations to the lifesaving charity, as well as support through its volunteering programme.
Coca-Cola HBC is the strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company on the island of Ireland. Having operated on the island of Ireland for over 85 years, Coca-Cola HBC is committed to supporting local communities through providing resource and funding to causes which impact those it serves.
Between 2022 and 2024, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland provided €118,107 of funding and product donations to local charities.
Simon Fitzpatrick, General Manager, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “The RNLI offer lifesaving services for people across the island of Ireland every day. We are thrilled to welcome them as our charity partner until 2027.
“As a business rooted in our local communities across the island of Ireland, we see the incredible work done by the RNLI, and how valuable they are as a community resource. We look forward to working with the RNLI through our charity and volunteering initiatives over the next several years to promote water safety and ensure true impact can be achieved.”
Daniel Curren, RNLI Regional Engagement Lead said: “We are delighted to be working with Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland on this exciting three-year partnership. This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to raise funds to support the work of our lifesavers, ensuring they have the best training and equipment to rescue those in trouble, while also sharing water safety advice and benefiting from the company’s volunteering programme.
“Both the RNLI and Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland operate across the island of Ireland and have strong roots in local communities. Not only will this partnership raise much-needed funds for the charity, but it will also save lives."