Located at Coca-Cola HBC's manufacturing facility at Knockmore Hill in Lisburn, the centre offers groups over the age of 13 an exclusive opportunity to get behind the scenes..for FREE!

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland is excited to welcome the public through its doors once again with the reopening of its fully refurbished visitor experience centre.

Located at Coca-Cola HBC’s manufacturing facility at Knockmore Hill in Lisburn, the centre offers groups over the age of 13 an exclusive opportunity to get behind the scenes.

Visitors can explore the manufacturing process, the rich history, and marketing behind some of the world’s most popular drinks including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about locally produced brands like Deep RiverRock and Fruice.

Kieran Given, plant manager, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Cllr Kurtis Dickson, Tom Burke, director of corporate affairs and sustainability, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland and Sandra Wrobel, production manager, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland

After undergoing an extensive refurbishment and with a brand-new interactive zone, a diverse range of visitors, from school groups, community groups and corporate guests, can expect a unique space blending education and entertainment. Visitors can also observe the manufacturing process of their favourite beverages through the viewing portals which provide a glimpse onto the production floor.

The visitor experience centre at Knockmore Hill was first opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 and has played host to visits by previous UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak MP, amongst others.

Visitors will also get an insight into Coca-Cola HBC’s business, the different teams and skills involved, and its sustainability commitments, including a commitment to reach NetZero emissions by 2040.

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland is excited to welcome the public through its doors once again with the reopening of its fully refurbished visitor experience centre. Pictured is Cheryl Watterson, visitor experience coordinator, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland, Kieran Given, plant manager, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Cllr Kurtis Dickson, Tom Burke, director of corporate affairs & sustainability, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland, Alderman Amanda Grehan and Sandra Wrobel, production manager, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland

Tom Burke, corporate affairs & sustainability director at Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming visitors back through our doors once more. Whether you have visited us before or would like to see how your favourite drinks are produced and distributed for the first time, there is something for everyone.

“As well as giving our visitors behind the scenes access to all that goes on at our plant in Knockmore Hill, we’re especially looking forward to showcasing our continued sustainability actions and our work in the local community.

“The visitor centre is a great activity for any school or community group, or even local businesses who are interested in learning more about how our beverages make it into consumers hands across the island. During your visit, there will also be an opportunity to learn about the range of career opportunities at Coca-Cola HBC, which currently employs over 750 people across the island of Ireland.”

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, cllr Kurtis Dickson, who has officially reopened the Visitor Experience Centre, added: “Coca-Cola HBC has a proud history in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, and the newly reopened Visitor Experience is a welcome addition that will give people the opportunity to find out more about CCHBC’s history in an engaging and interactive way.

“As a business whose brand is recognised in every corner of the world, the importance of community is clearly something that remains so important to Coca-Cola HBC, and I have no doubt that the Visitor Experience will be a great asset.”

Coca-Cola HBC is proud to market its beverages responsibly and as a result visitors must be over the age of 13.