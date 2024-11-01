A Coleraine architect who designed the first houses to be built by the Housing Executive in 25 years credits her draughtsman dad for her successful career.

Sharon Poots, Project Architect and Senior Project Manager with the Housing Executive, is the creative and technical mind behind the energy and cost-efficient six two-bedroom, three-person newbuild units situated at the junction of Ballysillan Road and Sunningdale gardens in Belfast.

Sharon, a former Coleraine Grammar School student, said: “I always loved art. I was interested in it from no age but I probably got my love of design, drawing and building from my dad.

“My dad came from Castleroe but lived most of his working life in Coleraine. He was a mechanical engineer and a draughtsman who worked in Monsanto, Coleraine Cheese Factory and Coogan and Shackleton in the town throughout his career. He also worked for Delorean and to an oil field company in Texas at one point. I always remember there being a drawing board in the house that my dad did working drawings on. Him and I used to draw together.

Coleraine woman Sharon Poots, Housing Executive Project Architect and Senior Project Manager, one of the creative and technical minds behind the first houses to be built by the organisation in 25 years. She is pictured outside the energy and cost-efficient six two-bedroom, three-person newbuild homes situated at the junction of Ballysillan Road and Sunningdale Gardens in Belfast. CREDIT NIHE

“My appreciation of buildings and design also started very young. The first building I remember appreciating was Coleraine library around1969 and I have memories of going there as a four-year-old with my dad and being in awe of the design and craftsmanship around me.

“I used to sit on the radiator at the window happily drinking in the unique space while my dad chose his library books. He absolutely loved this building too. I used to dream of doing my own designs and getting them built someday.”

Aware that construction is often considered a male-dominated industry Sharon insists that this never put her off pursuing architecture as a career.

“There’s no doubt there are still more males than females in the construction industry, however, whether someone employed within the construction industry is male or female is irrelevant to me,” she said.

“To undertake the role of architect/ project manager takes a lot of interpersonal people skills like confidence, organisational skills and the ability to communicate well. It also requires being a team player. Every single building takes a dedicated team to build it."

Sharon continued: “The first thing I ever designed was when I was a student to provide an entrance lobby and disabled access as part of minor works to a FE college in Coleraine. I will never forget running up and down the ramp running my hand along those railings and feeling so content that they had fabricated them exactly to my details and design.

“Fast forward 20 years and that feeling was back as I watched the tenants moving into the Sunningdale homes, only this time, I had undertaken the responsibility for the entire works project management.

