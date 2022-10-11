Coleraine based company expands into Europe
A Coleraine company is expanding its business into Europe with the opening of a new headquarters in Romania.
By Una Culkin
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Oct 2022, 4:37pm
ATG, which was founded by Dr Mark McKinney in 2006, is a firm which offers a range of services aimed at providing methods in dealing with environmental and waste management.
Now ATG is stepping up its expansion into Europe with a new headquarters and leadership team in Romania. The Romanian arm of the business will be headed up by S-P O’Mahony, formerly an Irish diplomat in Hungary and Romania.