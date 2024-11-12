Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Coleraine business has made a decision to ‘bin’ waste to help a community wellbeing gardening project.

Eakin Healthcare took another step toward its sustainability objectives by strengthening its partnership with Coleraine-based community health and wellbeing charity, Ashes to Gold, in support of their shared environmental values.

Eakin Healthcare recently removed all individual desk bins from its Coleraine office, replacing them with dedicated recycling stations for more effective waste segregation.

Rather than sending 60 surplus bins through a labour-intensive recycling process, Eakin Healthcare has donated them to Ashes to Gold, where they will serve a new purpose in the organisation’s Grow Project.

Daniel Egerton, Sustainability Manager at Eakin Healthcare hands over the ready to reuse desk bins to Peter Finch, Manager at Ashes to Gold. CREDIT EAKIN HEALTHCARE

Peter Finch, Ashes to Gold Manager, said: “Our Grow Project focuses on inspiring the community to get physically active and produce their own food in a sociable and supportive environment. We focus on supporting people with special or additional needs, those facing mental health challenges, long-term unemployment, or individuals undertaking community service.

“As a charity, receiving these desk bins from Eakin Healthcare is hugely valuable to us; they will help us engage local people with nature, which is known to improve physical, mental, and social wellbeing.”

Daniel Egerton, Sustainability Manager at Eakin Healthcare, added: “We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Ashes to Gold, with our colleagues actively supporting their local emergency foodbank. We’re thrilled to take this partnership further by giving our desk bins a second life through the Grow Project.

