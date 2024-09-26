Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The planning application for a park at 21 Wheatsheaf Road, comprised of holiday cabins, provision for touring caravans and tent pitching, and conversion of stone barn to provide a communal welcome centre and restaurant

Plans for a holiday park in Coleraine have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application for a park at 21 Wheatsheaf Road, comprised of holiday cabins, provision for touring caravans and tent pitching, and conversion of stone barn to provide a communal welcome centre and restaurant, were endorsed by members at a Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning officer said the site will run “just outside the settlement development limit of Coleraine”, is largely open agricultural land and is designated as open space in the Area Plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members approved plans for a new holiday park in Coleraine Wednesday’s Planning Committee meeting. Thumbnail Wheatsheaf Road Holiday Park. (pic; CC&G/ Planning Committee Report)

Additionally, there were 97 objections to the application from 33 separate addresses, predominantly from nearby residents and relating to amenity, traffic, access and parking and impact on biodiversity.

“Objections also raised that the site was remote from other tourist amenities such as those found in Castlerock and other seaside locations,” the officer said. “However the policy test for this type of tourism development is not assessed along the locational or sequential approach.

“The development includes a two-story, detached dwelling to the front of the site, and behind this there are existing outbuildings which are to be converted for amenities associated with the holiday park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the rear of this is the holiday park accommodation itself, which comprises four touring caravans, seven cabins and a tent area.

“Concerns have been raised regarding the impact on amenity of the restaurant, but the restaurant area is relatively small in scale and is incorporated within the building itself.

“Noise and odour assessments have been submitted and Environmental Health have no concerns with regard to the impact on amenity.