Northern Ireland automation company FAST Technologies, a member of the Bloc Group, has announced the appointment of Lester Kelly as business development manager for its A2 Hub based in Londonderry

FAST Technologies has announced the appointment of Lester Kelly as business development manager of its A2 Hub in Londonderry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland automation company FAST Technologies, a member of the Bloc Group, has announced the appointment of Lester Kelly as business development manager for its A2 Hub based in Londonderry.

Bringing over 20 years of experience in advanced manufacturing, Lester from Coleraine has a strong track record in leveraging innovative technologies to improve production efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new role, he will lead the FAST A2Process initiative, focusing on mapping and delivering bespoke hardware and software solutions tailored to individual customer requirements.