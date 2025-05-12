Coleraine man appointed new business development manager at Northern Ireland automation firm
Northern Ireland automation company FAST Technologies, a member of the Bloc Group, has announced the appointment of Lester Kelly as business development manager for its A2 Hub based in Londonderry.
Bringing over 20 years of experience in advanced manufacturing, Lester from Coleraine has a strong track record in leveraging innovative technologies to improve production efficiency.
In his new role, he will lead the FAST A2Process initiative, focusing on mapping and delivering bespoke hardware and software solutions tailored to individual customer requirements.
This strategic appointment highlights FAST Technologies’ commitment to advancing its innovation capabilities and enhancing value for its clients.