Coleraine Thai café and takeaway to supply instant noodle pots to every ALDI store in Ireland....'we're so so excited and grateful'
A Northern Ireland Thai street food café and takeaway has scored a major business milestone by securing a contract to supply products to 164 ALDI stores across Ireland.
Whoosh, based in Coleraine, will see its authentic Thai and Vietnamese noodle snack pots hit ALDI shelves from September 11. The ready-to-eat meals are the creation of local chef and owner Thana Thammavongsa, who has spent the past five months developing the flavours and preparing for the rollout.
Announcing the news on social media, Thana and the Whoosh team wrote: “Hey street foodies and especially noodle lovers! Here’s some big news we’ve been dying to share with you! We’ve been working flat out over the last 5 months… so excited to announce that 2 of our Instant Whoosh noodle flavours will be launching on 11th September, in all 164 ALDI stores in Ireland.”
The partnership comes as part of the #GrowWithALDI2025 programme, which supports small and emerging food producers across Ireland. Whoosh is one of just 30 finalists selected this year.
"We’re humbled to be among the 30 finalists in the #GrowWithALDI2025 programme. So so excited and grateful that @aldi_ireland is giving us this opportunity to join their amazing network of Irish suppliers! More details and photos to come! Stay tuned!,” she added.
Thana, who began her business journey in 2008 as an event catering business, specialising in fine Thai and Vietnamese food for corporate and private clients across Northern Ireland, launched her unique range of instant noodles in 2022.
The new products, the first Asian snack pots produced in Northern Ireland, also feature 100% biodegradable packaging and reflect Thana’s long-standing focus on supporting the environment.