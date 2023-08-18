Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday, Rob Skelly of the Cranagh Activity Centre said the business has become ‘unsustainable’.

Mr Skelly said the centre had to close for two weeks in July, costing thousands in lost revenue. He told the programme: "The algae seemed to clear and we managed to get open again, then last Sunday it appeared again overnight and the river was absolutely full of it.

"You couldn't put people into the water," he added. Mr Skelly added that the ten staff who work at the centre "received their P45s this week".

Blue-green algae is potentially toxic and has been detected in rivers and waters in Northern Ireland this summer. Credit NI World

Just this week, East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter called for financial backing for businesses which have been affected by the blue-green algae in the River Bann and in the sea around the north coast.

Ms Hunter said: “The presence of blue-green algae in water along the north coast is having a significant impact. It’s not only causing damage to our environment and preventing people from enjoying local beaches and beauty spots, but businesses who use the water are completely unable to function, preventing them from making any income until this issue is solved.