Colin Glen in Belfast is celebrating a year of successful growth and development, following a string of industry awards and certifications in recent months.

This includes being named a Gold Level Innovator by the Department for the Economy, following the launch and successful operation of three unique and innovative attractions at the park’s new Mountain Entrance, including Ireland’s longest zipline and Ireland’s first and only alpine coaster.

Colin Glen was also recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travellers’ Choice award winner for Outdoor Activities and Attractions, placing it in the top 10% of attractions in the world.

The park’s management team has also led Colin Glen to achieving Adventuremark accreditation this year, a non-statutory safety scheme devised by the Adventure Activity Industry Advisory Committee (AAIAC). This recognises the team’s commitment to safely providing a range of outdoor activities for visitors, spanning archery, laser tag, SKYTrek ropes courses and more.

Further to this, Colin Glen has received a Green Tourism award, acknowledging the organisation's work to becoming more environmentally sustainable.

As part of ongoing conservation efforts, the team has managed several works and initiatives to maintain the park and protect the diverse flora and fauna within. Most recently this has included the development of dedicated walking trails, responsible forestry surrounding the construction of three new world-class attractions, the introduction of new bins around the park and regular litter picks from corporate and volunteer groups.

Staff members have also completed Leave No Trace training this year, providing them with the tools and training to promote the Leave No Trace ethos and a culture of sustainability among visitors and team members alike.

Colin Glen chief executive officer, Colin O’Neill, said: “Colin Glen is delighted to have received widespread industry recognition, celebrating our team’s ongoing commitment to protecting our 200-acre forest park, developing its world-class offering and ensuring this community trust remains sustainable and enjoyable for all.

“Colin Glen has been nicknamed ‘Belfast’s Green Lung’, sitting just five minutes’ drive from the city centre and our sustainability work is integral to maintaining and future-proofing our forest park.

"We’d like to thank Visit Belfast and the Belfast City Council Green Tourism initiative for their support as we work together with other tourism businesses to promote Belfast as a sustainable destination.”

Speaking on Colin Glen’s Green Tourism award and Leave No Trace training certifications, Colin Glen’s Park Ranger, Paul Bennett added: “We’re very lucky to have diverse wildlife, conservation, history and heritage at the heart of this woodland, and our recent certifications acknowledge the work of Colin Glen Trust to protect green spaces like Colin Glen for generations to come.”

Colin Glen is Northern Ireland’s leading outdoor adventure park - a land of storytelling, world class attractions and a state-of-the-art sports park. From Alpine coasteering to laser tag, golfing to the Gruffalo Trail and more, Colin Glen has adventure for everyone.

Colin Glen is celebrating a year of successful growth and development, following a string of industry awards and certifications. Pictured are three staff members