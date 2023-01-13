News you can trust since 1737
Colin Hayes will manage and lead the Netwatch Monitoring Hub in Newry

Netwatch Group, a leader in proactive video monitoring, has announced the appointment of Colin Hayes as managing director for Ireland & UK.

By Claire Cartmill
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 1:10pm

In his new role, Colin will manage and lead the Ireland and UK Business Unit, which includes the Netwatch Monitoring Hub in Newry.

He will also be responsible for the expansion of the Netwatch business into Europe over the coming years.

Colin is a Netwatch original, joining the Netwatch team when the company was established in 2003. He joined from Keenan, who provide precision diet feeding technology, where he was sales manager.

In his early career with the Netwatch sales team, Colin was responsible for all revenue streams. He moved on to manage a sales and customer relationship team.

In 2020 Colin became head of business Ireland & UK.

Netwatch now protects over 250,000 sites for businesses throughout the world.

Netwatch Group CEO, Kurt Takahashi, said: “Throughout Colin’s career in Netwatch he has always lived by the company’s customer first philosophy while continuing to drive growth and ensure excellent service delivery for the Ireland and UK business.

“He also demonstrates incredible teamwork, problem solving and leadership skills. With over 20 years of global security industry experience, Colin has been instrumental in creating and implementing strategies which generate opportunities and growth for our business.”

