In his new role, Colin will manage and lead the Ireland and UK Business Unit, which includes the Netwatch Monitoring Hub in Newry.

He will also be responsible for the expansion of the Netwatch business into Europe over the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin is a Netwatch original, joining the Netwatch team when the company was established in 2003. He joined from Keenan, who provide precision diet feeding technology, where he was sales manager.

In his early career with the Netwatch sales team, Colin was responsible for all revenue streams. He moved on to manage a sales and customer relationship team.

In 2020 Colin became head of business Ireland & UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netwatch now protects over 250,000 sites for businesses throughout the world.

Netwatch Group CEO, Kurt Takahashi, said: “Throughout Colin’s career in Netwatch he has always lived by the company’s customer first philosophy while continuing to drive growth and ensure excellent service delivery for the Ireland and UK business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He also demonstrates incredible teamwork, problem solving and leadership skills. With over 20 years of global security industry experience, Colin has been instrumental in creating and implementing strategies which generate opportunities and growth for our business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad