College network sponsors construction skills competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN) has been announced as one of the core sponsors of SkillBuild NI Regional Competition 2025, part of the UK's largest and longest-running construction skills competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership underscores OCN's commitment to fostering talent across Northern Ireland and supporting the development of essential skills within the construction industry.

The annual competition will take place on May 20, at South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Downpatrick Campus. The brightest recruits and top performers within construction apprenticeship and traineeship programmes from across Northern Ireland, will compete against each other to win in categories ranging from brickwork to wall and floor tiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is designed to test skills, technique and ability within tight timeframes, and identifies the top performers in 11 trade areas.

Pictured at the launch of SkillBuild NI Regional Competition 2025 are (l-r): Martin Flynn, Chief Executive OCN; Caine Tait, Carpentry and Joinery student SERC; Francis Rice, Principal Lecturer, Construction Trades SERC and Barry Neilson OBE, Chief Executive CITB NI.

SkillBuild is delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB GB) and showcases some of the brightest talent in construction. Supported by the Department for the Economy and local construction companies, the competition provides an opportunity to showcase the high level of skills and the impressive talent within the workforce, as well as raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

Last year, 331 NI students competed in the Intercampus Competitions, NI Regional Heat and the UK Finals hosted by World Skills UK and CITB (GB). Additionally, 2024 was a special year for Cabinet and Furniture Making student Isaac who competed in World Skills, Lyon alongside Electrical Installation student Daniel Knox.

The partnership aligns with educational charity OCN's mission to enhance the skills profile of the local workforce through accredited qualifications and training programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Flynn, CEO of OCN said:"We are delighted to be one of the core sponsors of SkillBuild NI Regional Competition 2025 which aims to showcase the incredible talent emerging from our construction training programs.

"This competition is a fantastic platform for apprentices to demonstrate their skills and for us to highlight the importance of continuous learning and development in the industry."

Barry Neilson OBE, chief executive CITB NI, added: “CITB NI is delighted to welcome OCN as sponsor for SkillBuild NI Regional Competition. Without the support of the sponsors across the industry the competition simply could not happen.

"SkillBuild NI Regional Competition is an opportunity to encourage and continue to develop the future work which is crucial for industry growth and shaping the future of our local industry. We wish all the competitors the best of luck for the forthcoming regional qualifier competition in May.”