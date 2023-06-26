Kilkeel aircraft seating manufacturer, Collins Aerospace has successfully obtained the Bronze Diversity Mark accreditation in recognition of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace.

The company received the award from Diversity Mark, a charity established in 2016 that assesses an organisation’s commitment to diversity and inclusion across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and the UK.

The Bronze Diversity Mark is awarded to organisations that show commitment to addressing gender diversity following an independent panel assessment. The ‘mark of progress’ publicly declares that an organisation has reached the required standard of commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion to benefit all.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion encompasses people of different genders, ages, races, ethnicities, abilities, religions, disabilities, cultures and sexual orientations.

Collins Aerospace has committed to the development of a dedicated DE&I strategy for its facility that will see the implementation of a structured approach to help set the course of its diversity journey, and ensure it plays an active role in supporting the achievement of the company-wide diversity goals, including the aspiration of a 50:50 gender ratio by 2030.

Collins Aerospace is passionate about creating an environment that is inclusive of all people, and breaking the stigma that manufacturing isn’t suitable for females, which is making significant progress through campaigns like the successful ‘Introduce a Girl to Engineering’ annual event.

In addition, a sustainable DE&I Educational Programme is being rolled out to all levels of the workforce, and Employee Resources Groups are also being established that will help empower employees and help build momentum in the DE&I space.

Alan Henning, managing director at Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel, said: “Collins Aerospace is committed to DE&I. As a large employer, we have developed a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, which is at the forefront of our operational plan for each year, and by engaging directly with our employees, we host a wide range of employee-led initiatives and recruitment events to encourage people to consider working with us.

“Through participation in the Diversity Mark accreditation programme, we have the ability to implement a structured approach to allow us to progress in our DE&I journey. We recognise the importance of ensuring all people are treated equally and with dignity, and we want to ensure that all employees across the facility can embrace who they really are. Gaining this accreditation is the first step in our journey and our longer-term targets include further developing our diversity and inclusion rates, and ensuring all employees continue to feel valued, safe and respected.”

Nuala Murphy, director of Diversity Mark, added: “We are very pleased that Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel has been awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark Accreditation. This is a brilliant achievement, and we would like to congratulate the whole onsite team for their hard work and commitment in building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Our accreditation framework and process has been designed to help companies set realistic targets, and our independent assessment panel provide expert annual feedback to continually support companies on their journey. It is about setting solid foundations that will help build a better workplace environment, where individuals feel valued, are treated fairly and have equal opportunities.”

At its base in Kilkeel, Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, employs over 800 people where they manufacture innovative seating solutions for commercial jets that fly on many of the world’s leading airlines.