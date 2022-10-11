Newry aircraft seating manufacturer, Collins Aerospace has been recognised for its commitment to employees during this year’s Chartered Institute of Personal Development (CIPD) Northern Ireland Awards.

The Kilkeel firm was crowned winner of Best Employee Voice Initiative, highly commended in the Best Hybrid and Flexible Working Initiative and Best People Team categories.

The company, which employs 750 people and is currently undertaking an aggressive recruitment drive, is championing better work and working lives for its employees and in recent years, has introduced a number of initiatives to help achieve this.

The award-winning employee initiative was the introduction of a new engagement and communications strategy that’s aim was to improve communications at all levels across the facility, in addition to offering employees more influence in organisational decision making, as well as an opportunity to voice their opinions and raise any concerns they may have.

As a result of the strategy implementation, a number of forums were established, an employee survey was introduced, shared computers were made available throughout the facility for those who did not have direct access, in addition to the creation of a new employee committee called, Collins Kilkeel Connect (CKC).

The Collins Kilkeel Connect committee has been a much-welcomed addition to the company since its establishment in September 2021, conducting various employee engagement events, environmental activities and charity fundraisers that have raised almost £13,000 for two local charities to date.

Delighted with the firm’s recent success, human resource director, Anna Perera highlighted the importance of staff adding ‘our employees are the reason for our global success’.

She continued: “We were truly delighted to walk away with the award for Best Employee Voice at the Chartered Institute of Personal Development Northern Ireland Awards.

"Our employees are the reason for our global success here at Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel and we are committed to creating the best possible working environment to ensure their continued dedication and employee satisfaction.

"I’d like to thank the wider human resource team for all their hard work and dedication in ensuring the initiatives were rolled out successfully.”

Collins Aerospace was also recognised for the introduction of its Hybrid and Flexible working initiative, ‘Workplace of the Future’ that supports and empowers employees to be productive, feel connected and part of the ‘One Collins’ culture, regardless of where they work.

Praising ‘the efforts of our fantastic human resources team’ managing director, Stuart McKee, added: “Collins Aerospace, like many organisations, is evolving and we need to look at ways to empower our workforce.

"Through the introduction of ‘Workplace of the Future’ we are able to achieve that, and I’m absolutely delighted to see that the initiative has been recognised for its success, and that the efforts of our fantastic human resources team, have also been recognised with the Highly Commended Award for Best People Team.”

