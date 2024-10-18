Come along to the Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair
If so, don’t miss the Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs and Apprenticeships fair at the Valley Leisure Centre on Friday, October 25 from 11am – 2pm.
With over 60 employers and support agencies attending, this event offers a diverse range of job opportunities, programmes and advice. It’s an excellent chance to find a role that suits your skills and interests. Attendees can also access practical tips and guidance to enhance your prospects.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to explore various career paths available through local employers. Opportunities span multiple sectors including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare and more. I encourage anyone seeking employment, wanting to learn on the job via an apprenticeship, or considering a career change to join us”.
For more details about the Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs and Apprenticeships fair, including information on employers attending and available vacancies, please contact [email protected]
This event is organised by the Department for Communities (DfC), Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
