Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you exploring new career opportunities or currently out of work and searching for a job?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If so, don’t miss the Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs and Apprenticeships fair at the Valley Leisure Centre on Friday, October 25 from 11am – 2pm.

With over 60 employers and support agencies attending, this event offers a diverse range of job opportunities, programmes and advice. It’s an excellent chance to find a role that suits your skills and interests. Attendees can also access practical tips and guidance to enhance your prospects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly with Carrie Beck, Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership and Lydia McAleenan from DfC

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for individuals to explore various career paths available through local employers. Opportunities span multiple sectors including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare and more. I encourage anyone seeking employment, wanting to learn on the job via an apprenticeship, or considering a career change to join us”.

For more details about the Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs and Apprenticeships fair, including information on employers attending and available vacancies, please contact [email protected]