A commercial grant has just been announced that may cover up to 20% of the cost of a Solarfix installation.

If there was ever a time to invest in a Solarfix system - it is now. What can Solar panels do for you?

It’s a simple fact that businesses will always need electricity to operate.

But even in Ireland, Solar panels can provide power at a cheaper cost than you can buy it from the grid.

And let’s face it - nobody like’s paying their electricity bill – it is 100% cost with 0% return and 0% satisfaction.

However, most commercial Solarfix Systems pay for themselves in three to five years and have 25year performance warranties.

The return on investment could be over 20% and being more self-sufficient with Solar is extremely satisfying.

We all know energy costs are volatile and always will be – so it’s very difficult for your business to meet annual budgets never mind plan for the future. With Solarfix panels you are effectively investing in fixed-cost, inflation proof electricity. This makes planning much simpler, yet more effective. It gives you confidence to make decisions. And what’s more, the cost savings and energy security provided from solar panels keeps you ahead of the competition.

Don’t forget about the green benefits! All businesses want to reduce their carbon footprint and help the environment. We will all come under increased pressure to do so from now on – be it via new regulations or more environmentally focussed customers.

The good news is that not only do solar panels save you money, but they also save carbon – lots of it!

Solarfix systems in Northern Ireland are currently reducing carbon emissions by over 1,000,000kg every year.

So with Solarfix you can achieve your economic and environmental goals at the same time… It’s Win Win.

Think of it in the most simple terms: If your current electricity supplier offered you 25years of fixed price inflation-proof electricity, for typically under 9 pence per kwh unit, whilst also saving 1,000s of kilos of carbon per year – you would literally bite their hand off... That’s what Solarfix can do for your business.

And to top it all off you may be eligible for a grant covering 20% of the cost!

