Communications talent ‘major driver’ of future economic growth, event hears

Ardmore Group and Ulster University celebrate alumni and the future of creative industries

Speaking at an event that brought together business leaders and Ulster University alumni, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan, Provost of Ulster University, championed the power of communications talent.

Held in partnership with integrated communications group Ardmore, The Future of Talent in the Communications Industry, heard how creativity, education, and collaboration are shaping the next generation of changemakers in marketing, PR, advertising, and digital.

Ranked among the leading creative agencies in the UK, Ardmore Group has a long-standing relationship with Ulster University spanning more than three decades regularly providing creative placements for students at its Belfast School of Art, and annually provides 12-month placements for students studying Communication, Advertising and Marketing.

The event took place as Ulster University, which can trace its foundation to 1865 marks a number of milestones, including the 50th anniversary of Ulster University Business School.

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan told the audience at The Academy at Ulster University the future of Northern Ireland’s economy will be shaped not only by technology or trade, but by people.

She said: “The communications industry is not just about storytelling – it’s a strategic asset that fuels innovation, drives inclusion, and is a major catalyst that powers economic growth.

"As Northern Ireland looks to the future, the ability to connect, persuade, and inspire through communications will be more vital than ever. At Ulster University, we are proud to educate and empower the graduates who will shape this future.”

Hosted by broadcaster Jim Fitzpatrick, the event included a panel discussion featuring leading voices on business, academia, the economy, and communication including Chris Conway, Translink, Jonathan Martindale, Phoenix Energy, Miriam Moertl, Ardmore and Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan.

Miriam Moertl, Ardmore Managing Director said: “Communications graduates are transforming how organisations think, operate, and grow – not just in Northern Ireland, but around the world. Partnerships like these with industry and academia ensure skills are not just being taught, but we’re creating real career pathways that unlock potential and strengthen our economy from the inside out.”

Ardmore Founder and Group CEO John Keane added: “The communications industry is changing fast, but one thing remains constant: people power progress.

“At Ardmore Group, we’ve always believed in the power of creative talent to solve commercial challenges. With a large proportion of employees across the group Ulster University alumni, we have seen first-hand how education transforms potential into performance. This event has been a celebration of that journey and a reminder that investing in people is not only the right thing to do – it’s the smart thing to do.”

The event also explored the evolving demands of the communications workforce, including the impact of AI, the importance of diversity and inclusion, and the changing expectations of emerging professionals.