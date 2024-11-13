Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a successful 18 months supporting over 1,400 individuals on their journey to employment, the Prosper consortium recently welcomed Communities minister Gordon Lyons MLA to discuss its impact on the region’s economy.

Prosper is a consortium that is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and led by Triangle Housing Association. Prosper includes Access Employment Limited, Appleby Trust, CAN (Compass Advocacy Network Ltd), and Stepping Stones NI.

Prosper focuses on empowering economically inactive individuals including those with disabilities, neurodiversity, mental health issues, and those who have been out of employment for an extended period.

During the visit, Minister Lyons learned more about the consortiums impactful groundwork in supporting more than 1,400 people to gain new skills and engaging over 1,200 in job-searching. The group also discussed the emerging Disability and Work Strategy and the role of the voluntary and charity sector in supporting those furthest from the labour market.

Minister Lyons with members of the Prosper consortium

Prosper is dedicated to creating lasting change for individuals, businesses, and the community. It achieves this by offering support systems, training courses, and collaboratively designed employment programmes. These initiatives empower individuals to gain skills and education that promote independence, while helping organisations meet their recruitment needs, leading to sustained employment for employees and employers.

Margaret Haddock MBE, chair of Prosper, said: “At Prosper, we believe in changing perspectives on what people can accomplish and help to unlock their potential. We work closely with individuals to build customised training and support pathways leading to employment, ensuring they receive the right assistance at the right time. Our services are not just a ‘nice to have’ – they are a labour market necessity, essential to addressing economic inactivity and improving lives across Northern Ireland.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Minister Lyons to meet with our consortium and to hear at first-hand about the vital work we do across Northern Ireland. In addition to this, we discussed the outcome of the new UK budget and what the next twelve months may look like for our funding. It is imperative that our organisations continue to be supported, as those who rely on our services cannot be left behind.”

Minister Lyons said: “Supporting disabled people into work is a key priority for my Department, and it is encouraging to see the impact that our voluntary and community partners are having in helping to create stronger, more inclusive workplaces.

“These initiatives provide crucial support for disabled people and employers and the impact of their success extends across individuals, their families and the wider community.”