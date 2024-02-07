Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has today been submitted to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, initiating a 12-week community consultation on proposals to build a new Asda superstore at Ballydugan Retail Park in Downpatrick.

The proposals provide for the replacement of the existing Asda superstore which was destroyed during the November floods, together with a new petrol filling station, including a shop, and three additional retail units with car parking and a service yard.

The floor space of the proposed development is 9,000 sq m with building due to commence in October 2024 subject to planning.

This community consultation process will provide opportunity for the applicant, Celpark Ltd, to meet with local elected representatives, the local community and stakeholders ahead of any formal planning application being lodged with Council.

Last month the supermarket retailer opened a 14,000sq ft temporary store in the town which will be operational for 18-24 months whilst work continues on the permanent store.

Barry Comer, director at Celpark, said: “The next 12 weeks will be crucially important in the planning process, as the outcome of community engagement with local residents and liaison with stakeholders will be pivotal in our plans to redevelop Ballydugan Retail Park and give the local and wider community a landmark shopping destination.”

An Asda spokesperson, added: “In the months since the closure of our Downpatrick store as a result of the devastating flooding we’ve seen first-hand how much of a key role Asda plays in the local community.

"Whilst we are pleased that the temporary store is now up and running, a long-term solution is required. That’s why we’re excited to embark on the first stage of the planning process for a new permanent store which will bring the full range of Asda services back to Downpatrick, including provision for a new fuel station attached to the store.”