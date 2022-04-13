Commuter ferry plan ‘great opportunity for Bangor’
News of a Bangor to Belfast ferry has got people in the seaside town excited about the boost it could give to tourism and the economy.
Condor Ferries this week announced “the world’s most advanced zero-emission commuter ferry service” to be operated between Bangor Marina and Belfast’s Titanic Quarter alongside the Belfast Maritime Consortium.
Bangor Chamber of Commerce president Geoff Thompson said: “This is something pretty radical, it’s a great opportunity.
“There’s the business aspect with commuters, there’s the opportunity to showcase Bangor to tourists, there’s an opportunity for residents to use it.
“The green aspect of it, the zero emissions is also effective. It’s something that would complement our rail service to Belfast.
“I think it is something which we should support.”
He added: “I can’t be sure on dates but there was a steamer service between Belfast and Bangor many, many moons ago.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for Bangor and something that could be rolled out to other destinations in the future.”
The journey time has been estimated at 30 minutes.
Louise Little, manager of North Down Community Network, was also full of enthusiasm for the new ferry service.
She said: “Bangor is a town in need of development, any of these opportunities to create better connections between ourselves and Belfast and to ease the transportation as well as have a reason to come to town centre Bangor is warmly welcomed.
“Everybody seems really excited about the potential of trying something like this.”
She added: “Bangor has a long history of being a seaside destination, but for a whole range of reasons over recent decades it’s lost that.
“There’s no reason why it shouldn’t be re-established. There’s lots of beautiful scenery and lots of great people as well as an increase in the amount of things that people can come and see and visit.
“Bangor is a unique town in terms of the structure, everything is so accessible, the marina is right beside the town centre.
“There’s lot of exciting developments taking place at Queen’s Parade and the Flagship, there’s lot of things happening.
“There’s lot of great wee pockets of creativity and innovation.
“Hopefully all of these things happening in synergy means that it would be a brilliant opportunity to make much easier connections with Belfast and put Bangor on the map for really positive reasons.“