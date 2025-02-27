The new 400kW charging hub in Banbridge, offering 100 miles of charge in just five minutes, marks a major step in expanding electric vehicle infrastructure across Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fastned, the UK and Europe’s best rated ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging company, has today opened a new 400kW charging hub in Banbridge.

This multi-million-pound investment adds to the already low number of ultra-rapid chargers in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fastned’s brand new ultra-rapid (400kW) charging hub in Banbridge is now Northern Ireland’s fastest charging hub and the company’s first in the country.

Twelve charging bays will offer electric drivers up to 100 miles of charge in five minutes, using 100% renewable energy. Fastned will open its second charging hub in Antrim later in March with a similar offering.

Fastned, voted the UK’s best rated ultra-rapid charging network by What Car? and Zap Map, has invested over three million pounds in the purchase and development of the Banbridge and Antrim charging hubs, identifying Northern Ireland as a key growth area due to increasing demand from EV drivers.

Currently ultra-rapid charging accounts for just 4.5% of the region’s network which totals only 687 chargers. Fastned is on a mission to accelerate the electric transition in the UK and Europe and to provide more choice for NI’s almost 23,000 electric drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fastned, the UK and Europe’s best rated ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging company, has today opened a new 400kW charging hub in Banbridge

Fastned can expand even further in the country if it becomes faster to connect to the power grid. But delays to rollout limit the charging options for existing EV drivers and reduce the confidence of other drivers in the EV transition. Ultra-rapid charging hubs require high-capacity grid connections, yet the time and process to secure these connections has created challenges for all charging providers. A faster scale up of charging infrastructure is needed to meet the UK government’s target of 300,000 by 2030, and support the phase out of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

Tom Hurst, UK and Ireland country director at Fastned, explained: “Northern Ireland is in desperate need of reliable ultra-rapid charging infrastructure, that’s why we’re proud and excited to be opening our biggest and best charging hub in the UK, in Banbridge. This hub is not only a game-changer for Northern Ireland’s EV drivers, but it marks our first step into the country. We’re excited to see what’s next and to work with others to improve availability of charging infrastructure in the country.”

Mark McCall, chair at Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland, added: “The Electric Vehicle Association NI is delighted to welcome Fastned to the province with the opening of their new state-of-the-art facilities at Banbridge.