Company first: Dutch electric vehicle charging firm opens Northern Ireland’s fastest charging hub with second 'game-changer' coming in March
Fastned, the UK and Europe’s best rated ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging company, has today opened a new 400kW charging hub in Banbridge.
This multi-million-pound investment adds to the already low number of ultra-rapid chargers in Northern Ireland.
Fastned’s brand new ultra-rapid (400kW) charging hub in Banbridge is now Northern Ireland’s fastest charging hub and the company’s first in the country.
Twelve charging bays will offer electric drivers up to 100 miles of charge in five minutes, using 100% renewable energy. Fastned will open its second charging hub in Antrim later in March with a similar offering.
Fastned, voted the UK’s best rated ultra-rapid charging network by What Car? and Zap Map, has invested over three million pounds in the purchase and development of the Banbridge and Antrim charging hubs, identifying Northern Ireland as a key growth area due to increasing demand from EV drivers.
Currently ultra-rapid charging accounts for just 4.5% of the region’s network which totals only 687 chargers. Fastned is on a mission to accelerate the electric transition in the UK and Europe and to provide more choice for NI’s almost 23,000 electric drivers.
Fastned can expand even further in the country if it becomes faster to connect to the power grid. But delays to rollout limit the charging options for existing EV drivers and reduce the confidence of other drivers in the EV transition. Ultra-rapid charging hubs require high-capacity grid connections, yet the time and process to secure these connections has created challenges for all charging providers. A faster scale up of charging infrastructure is needed to meet the UK government’s target of 300,000 by 2030, and support the phase out of new petrol and diesel vehicles.
Tom Hurst, UK and Ireland country director at Fastned, explained: “Northern Ireland is in desperate need of reliable ultra-rapid charging infrastructure, that’s why we’re proud and excited to be opening our biggest and best charging hub in the UK, in Banbridge. This hub is not only a game-changer for Northern Ireland’s EV drivers, but it marks our first step into the country. We’re excited to see what’s next and to work with others to improve availability of charging infrastructure in the country.”
Mark McCall, chair at Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland, added: “The Electric Vehicle Association NI is delighted to welcome Fastned to the province with the opening of their new state-of-the-art facilities at Banbridge.
"With a prime position on our strategic road network, and ultra-rapid charging speeds, this hub will provide a super-fast boost for travellers on the route between Belfast and Dublin. Expanding access to fast, reliable charging infrastructure makes it even more convenient for electric vehicle drivers to travel far and wide, and is a key step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.”
