Company reveals £2m expansion

Alderman Allan Ewart and Karl Crockard, Managing Director of CASC

CASC, a global company who has completed major as far as Taiwan, plans to expand its headquarters across both its Lisburn and Carryduff sites.

In addition, CASC is investing £2m in capital equipment so that it is the only engineering company in Northern Ireland to offer tube laser cutting, sheet metal fibre laser and 5 axis waterjet cutting under one roof.

The investment will see 40 new jobs being created and, with further plans for a global reach in Virginia, US, CASC hope to increase the number of new jobs to 100.

Mr Ewart and other council representatives had a tour of the CASC Lisburn premises. Together they discussed future growth of the business, as well as the range of council business support programmes available.

“It is fantastic to get out and see first-hand the great work our local businesses are doing,” said Mr Ewart. “CASC is at the forefront of innovation in the renewable energy sector and the growth of the business to date has been exceptional. The company’s plans for expansion are very exciting for the Lisburn and Castlereagh area and I look forward to working with CASC on future projects.”