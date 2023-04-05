Northern Ireland artisan producer Coney Island Coffee has invested almost half a million pounds in new equipment and a relaunch of its brand and products.

The move will see it more widely available in a range of outlets across Ireland as well as through its online store and subscription service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company - formerly called Cinema Coffee Project - has acquired a state-of-the-art Giesen roaster and associated equipment for its Lurgan roastery, and has invested significantly to create its new brand, in training and development and in new 100% compostable and recyclable packaging.

Led by Annie David, commercial director, and Niamh McAliskey, operations manager, the company is a sister business of Lurgan-based Spadetown Brewery. It was acquired by entrepreneurs Patrick McAliskey and Martin Dummigan in 2021.

Coney Island Coffee produces small batch roasted coffee using responsibly sourced green beans. The brand is named after Coney Island, which is situated south shore of Lough Neagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm’s customers include Avoca, which is hosting a launch event for the new brand on Saturday, April 8 in Belfast. Currently available in some of Avoca’s leading stores, the brand is set to be rolled out across Avoca’s estate, with the brand aiming to double turnover with the retailer.

Coney Island’s new products include a Signature Espresso Blend, a Single Origin Nicaraguan, a Single Origin Guatemalan, and a Limited Edition 200 Fermented Single Origin Colombian Speciality Coffee.

Coney Island Coffee has invested almost half a million in relaunching brand and line of new products. Pictured are Annie David, commercial director, Patrick McAliskey co-founder and Niamh McAliskey, operations manager, at Coney Island Coffee’s roastery in Lurgan

Annie David said: “We’re super excited to be launching the new brand. We’ve been working hard to make sure it aligns with our aim of connecting with the community, environment, suppliers and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The investment and rebrand reflects growth plans, and customers will start to see Coney Island Coffee products more widely available in leading retailers across Ireland over the months ahead. We will also be opening our subscription model to an even wider range of customers.

“A big part of our ethos will be to continue sourcing and roasting the best coffee beans available and doing good in the Lurgan area by investing in our local community and helping create new jobs.”