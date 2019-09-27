Conference to cut the ‘gender investment gap’

More than 200 female entrepreneurs, investors and funders from across the UK took part in the city’s first Female Investment Day, organised by Ulster Bank on Thursday.

The event held at Belfast City Hall was delivered in partnership with Invest NI, Women In Business, Queen’s University Belfast, Dell Technologies and Belfast City Council.

It is the latest initiative from Ulster Bank to further develop female entrepreneurial talent.

Just one pence in every £1 of venture capital funding in the UK goes towards female-led businesses.

John Ferris, Entrepreneur Development Manager at Ulster Bank, explained: “At the Belfast Accelerator, one of our main objectives is to boost female entrepreneurs and as a bank we are proud to continue our leading role in building the people that build businesses. Today we hosted a practical and supportive event that will help put money behind some great examples of NI’s female-led companies.

“By showing great examples of people who have been there and raised funding as well as senior funders who can articulate what they are looking for in an investable business idea, we hope to build a stronger network of female entrepreneurs who can work collaboratively to achieve their funding aims.”

Representatives from private funding companies were in attendance and discussed what theylook for when choosing to invest in an early stage business.