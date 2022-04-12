Confusion for passengers as  Larne-Cairnryan route back

The operator told travellers on Sunday that “tourist travel” would not restart until Thursday.

But yesterday it posted on Twitter than it had resumed a three-services-per-day schedule for passengers and freight.

The DP World-owned company operated freight-only sailings on Sunday.

The P&O Fleet docked in Larne Harbour

The ‘European Causeway’ – the vessel it uses on the route between Cairnryan and Larne – was detained by maritime officials last month but was then released on Friday following a reinspection.

Sailings by P&O Ferries remain sus pended between Dover and Calais until at least Good Friday.

The resumption of services is dependent on regulatory approval.

P&O Ferries has accused the MCA of carrying out inspections with “an unprecedented level of rigour”.

The agency responded by insisting it works “in exactly the same robust way” for every ship.

The reduction in cross-Channel sailings has caused gridlock on major roads approaching the Port of Dover in recent days.

A 23-mile coastbound stretch of the M20 is closed from junction eight (Maidstone) to junction 11 (Westenhanger) to store thousands of lorries as part of Operation Brock.

This is causing chaos on surrounding local roads.

Dover and Deal MP Natalie Elphicke said: “The roads chaos affecting Dover and Kent caused by P&O Ferries is expected to continue into this Easter week.

“It is vital that Dover is kept clear amid the continuing roads disruption.