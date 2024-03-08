Connections made through public transport showcased at Translink photography exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Translink ‘Connections’ photography exhibition entitled Life Better. Connected celebrates how public transport connects people, communities and landscapes.

In total, twenty-six images from seventeen people were selected for public display with winners heralding from across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Newry, Limavady, Bangor, Ballymoney, Newtownabbey, Lisburn, Moira, Derry~Londonderry and Portadown.

Translink services and staff bring people and communities together every day and the exhibition showcases the faces and stories of connections made between family and friends, people commuting to work and services, events, or key life moments through thought provoking images and captions.

One of Connections winners James McKenna with Chris Conway

The judging panel comprised of industry experts from the photography and arts world: Valerie Catterson from Arts and Business NI, Vicki Dunn from Translink and Collette O’Neill, Northern Ireland Photographer of the Year 2024.

Collette said the panel was impressed with all the entries and not just the winners: “The range of entries were all so different and captured the theme of connections brilliantly. It was hard to choose our winners. We selected a range of images which feature landscapes, people travelling to work or spending time with family and these all link to Translink’s key pillars.

I can’t wait to see the exhibition and as a judge it will be great to see everyone coming to see the images.”

Speaking at the launch, Chris Conway, CEO, Translink said: “‘Connections’ provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of our passengers and gives a unique insight into how our services help connect them with some of the most important people and places in their lives. Public transport plays a leading role in connecting people whether for work, seeing family or spending time with friends.

“When displayed together in this way, the images are incredibly striking and thought provoking. We encourage everyone to make time to visit the exhibition and enjoy the beautiful work.”

The ‘Connections’ exhibition will be open for public viewing in CastleCourt shopping centre on Royal Avenue until 14 March when the exhibition will then make its way across Translink bus and train stations including Lanyon Place, Belfast and the North West Hub in Derry~Londonderry.