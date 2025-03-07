Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast goes into receivership and will shut within two weeks

Connswater Shopping Centre is to shut in a fortnight’s time, with the leader of the DUP describing it as “a sad day for east Belfast”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has gone into receivership.

The centre is made up of 52 units, but has only 20 commercial tenants (though there are also a number of charities which have space in the centre too).

The closure only affects the glass-fronted shopping centre itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connswater Shopping Centre in east Belfast, as seen on Google Maps' Streetview setting

The wider retail park around it (which contains firms like Lidl, McDonalds, Starbucks and Tim Hortons) is unaffected by the news and will continue trading normally.

In addition, The Range, which is connected to the shopping centre itself, will continue to trade normally.

The shopping centre had been owned by Killultagh Estates.

Now it has been transferred into the hands of receivers – the firm BDO NI.

The News Letter has made enquiries, but no-one has been able to give an estimate as to how many people work at the centre at time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Jennings of BDO said in a statement: "Having assessed viability, we have, unfortunately, given notice to the remaining tenants of Connswater Shopping Centre, that the centre will close its doors in two weeks on 21st March.

"Over these next weeks, BDO will support the tenants through this transition while assessing potential future uses at Connswater and options to market the centre for sale.”

Killultagh describes Connswater as “the dominant shopping centre in east Belfast”.

It says work had begun in 1983, and was completed in 1994.

The centre’s main occupant between 1996 and 2015 was Tesco.

When it moved out, its old unit was vacant for two years before The Range moved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement also contained comment from “a spokeswoman for Connswater Shopping Centre”, saying: “The evolving retail landscape, the loss of anchor tenants and difficult market conditions have made it increasingly challenging to sustain operations in a viable way in Connswater Shopping Centre.

"So, very regretfully and after much consideration of different options, we have now appointed BDO as fixed charge receivers for the centre.

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers, tenants, and staff who have supported Connswater Shopping Centre throughout the years.

"Your patronage and dedication have been invaluable, and we are deeply appreciative of the community spirit that has been fostered here throughout our 20 years of ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that this news will be disappointing to many, Connswater Shopping Centre has been more than just a shopping destination; it has been a part of the fabric of east Belfast.

"We deeply regret having to make this difficult decision.”

DUP leader and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said it is “a sad day for east Belfast".

"It has been a part of our community for decades,” he said of the centre.

"This shocking loss will be deeply felt. My thoughts are especially with those affected by uncertainty and job losses during this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the centre has been in visible decline for some time, it’s vital that the site remains of benefit to the people of the Newtownards Road and surrounding areas.

“My colleagues and I will engage with the owners on forward steps and we will be available to assist anyone impacted in any way we can.”

Glyn Roberts, the chief executive of business lobby group Retail NI, said: “This very sad decision was not unexpected given that the Connswater has lost so many traders in recent years.

"Our thoughts are with the staff at this difficult and uncertain time for them and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My first job was at Connswater and I have fond memories of working there as it was a part of the local community in east Belfast.