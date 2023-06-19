Ground has been broken at the new state-of-the-art Sysco Belfast distribution facility at Nutts Corner as Sysco Ireland presses ahead with its ambitious growth plans in Northern Ireland.

As the island’s leading food service provider, Sysco Ireland envisages that the new facility will enable them to double the size of its Northern Ireland business over the next five years and is crucial to the continued expansion of its service propositions to customers in Ireland.

The development, being undertaken by Magherafelt-based construction company Heron Bros, forms part of a £23 million investment by Sysco Ireland in their northern operation.

Pictured at the site of the new Sysco Belfast distribution facility at Nutts Corner are Paulo Peereboom, EVP foodservice operations, Sysco International, Ron Phillips, chief human resources officer, Sysco, Kevin Hourican, president and chief executive officer, Sysco, Judy Sansone, chief commercial officer, Sysco and Mark Lee, CEO, Sysco Ireland

The construction is expected to create around 200 jobs and take approximately 18 months to complete with the distribution facility opening anticipated to occur in early 2025.

When complete it will create 90 additional jobs taking the company’s workforce in Northern Ireland to over 300 people.

When fully operational the facility will manage over 10,000 food products with 70% sourced locally across the island of Ireland, with guaranteed next day delivery.

Mark Lee, CEO of Sysco Ireland was present at the ground breaking, said: “At Sysco Ireland we are committed to growing our business across Northern Ireland over the coming years, gaining customers and building our network of local suppliers.

“This new state-of-the-art facility at Nutts Corner represents a strategically important location allowing us excellent connectivity to serve our customers and further grow our business. The development is a key part of our business strategy in Northern Ireland, and will also ensure that we grow our business responsibly.

“Sustainability was a key consideration in our plans, with the design incorporating solar panels on the roof, rainwater harvesting and advanced heat pump technology, as well as providing electric vehicle chargers for both staff and fleet vehicles.

“The new facility will also allow us to create a fantastic working environment for colleagues in Northern Ireland, who are fundamental to the success of our business.”

The construction work is being undertaken by award-winning construction and property development company, Heron Brothers which operates throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Paul Mulholland, property director for Heron Bros, added: “We are delighted to have commenced work on this new distribution facility for Sysco Ireland. The development combines innovative technologies designed to enhance sustainability, within a state-of-the-art storage and distribution centre at a key gateway location.