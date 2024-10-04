Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department for Economy is seeking to determine views on how the roll-out should be managed to ensure it is consumer-focused, and to seek views on which organisations are best placed to lead the roll-out of smart meters

Proposals for the rollout of smart meters in Northern Ireland have been put forward for consultation.

The proposal is for the rollout of approximately 920,000 smart electricity meters in homes and businesses. The meters allow households and businesses to monitor and control their energy use.

Minister Conor Murphy said: “Smart meters give consumers better control of their electricity use by providing them with real time information. This allows them to make informed decisions about how and when they use electricity. Smart meters also eliminate the need for energy companies to estimate bills and they allow the network to be managed more efficiently which reduces costs and lowers carbon emissions.

“My Department is committed to completing the design plan for the roll-out of smart meters with the principle that consumers must be front and centre of its design, and they must be supported throughout its delivery. Creating a digitalised energy system is a key objective of the NI Energy Strategy and will play a central role in delivering a just and sustainable energy transition.”

The proposal is that the Northern Ireland Electricity Networks, the transmission and distribution networks owner, is best placed to procure and install smart meters and to develop a new data system for storage and management of the data.

In conclusion, the Minister said: “Delivery of the smart meters system will not only reduce our carbon emissions but has the potential to boost our green economy by creating good, highly skilled jobs across the region.

"I would encourage all consumers, and those interested in the energy sector to have their say. It’s vital we hear from all interested parties to ensure the design plan is robust and meets the demands of consumers.”

Further information on the consultation paper and research report, can be found here.