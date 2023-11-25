The temporary scheme has been extended until December 31 with consultation now taking place on moving to a proposed permanent pavement café licensing scheme from January 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s still time to share views on Belfast City Council’s pavement café licensing scheme with consultation closing on Thursday, November 30.

The temporary scheme has been extended until December 31 with consultation now taking place on moving to a proposed permanent pavement café licensing scheme from January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council had introduced the temporary scheme in June 2020 to assist the city’s hospitality sector during the recovery period following the Covid-19 lockdown.

There’s still time to share views on the pavement café licensing scheme with consultation closing on Thursday, November 30. Photo shows Councillor Gary McKeown, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Licensing Committee

A pavement café licence authorises businesses supplying food or drink (in or from premises) to place furniture on a public area for use by customers. This includes cafés, restaurants, pubs, and retail outlets providing refreshments.

Councillor Gary McKeown, chair of the council’s Licensing Committee, said: “Pavement cafés have played an increasingly important role in our city and brought a real buzz to our streets, so we want to ensure that this can continue in a permanent and sustainable way that can deliver for residents and visitors, as well as hospitality businesses.

“We opened our public consultation and online survey in early October and have already received useful feedback from the general public, existing licensees, the local business community, and groups representing people with a disability and older people, but there’s still time to have your say before the consultation closes on Thursday, November 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad