45 funded places on offer at new HGV Training and Employment Academy

Lord Mayor Glenn Barr, Garry Cairns from Henderson Group, Patricia McEvoy from People 1st, chair of Economic Development & Regeneration Committee Councillor Declan McAlinden and Enterprise Development manager Sarah-Jane Macdonald

The new ABC facility will fully fund 45 eligible individuals to gain a HGV licence (Class 1 or Class 2) and a guaranteed an interview with a local employer with HGV vacancies, on successful HGV licensing. Applications are open until Monday, January 31 at 5pm.

The programme has been designed to respond to specific local needs by closing the gap between local employer needs and the chronic skilled labour shortage in the HGV sector.

Funding has been provided by the Department for Communities through the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Labour Market Partnership.

Minister Hargey welcomed the announcement: “I am delighted that my Department has been able to fund this much-needed programme, providing critical support to an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Labour Market Partnership training programme will help people improve their employability skills and provide opportunities to fill significant vacancies during a difficult period for the North’s haulage industry.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Glenn Barr, explained: “The ABC HGV Training Academy is an excellent opportunity to participate in a fully-funded training programme and an interview with a local employer with current HGV vacancies.

“Interest in this programme is expected to be very high so I’d encourage anyone who is thinking about it to check the eligibility criteria and apply early. I’d also encourage local businesses who have any HGV vacancies to get in touch as a key part of the programme is matching applicants to your specific needs.”

Applicants to the ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy must be resident in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, aged over 21, willing to undertake a medical examination and hold a valid UK Driving Licence.

They must also fulfil at least one of the following criteria: currently unemployed, under-employed, employed but at risk of redundancy or employed and interested in upskilling or reskilling.

If you are interested in joining the ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy as a candidate, or if you represent a local employer in the ABC Borough and would like to tell us about your specific transport and logistics recruitment needs and offer an interview to a qualified candidate, get in touch by contacting: [email protected]

Various courses will be available commencing early February 2022 comprising: a one-day theory lesson; 25 hours online training; theory test; five-day practical lesson (including test) over one week.

Following successful completion of the theory and practical tests, participants will attend a one-day employability session, one-to-one mentoring including help with updating your CV and preparing for interview, after which they will be invited to attend interview(s).

Applicants must be available to attend all sessions. All training will be carried out in the Craigavon area.

The ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy is part of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Labour Market Partnership (LMP), a joint public/private sector initiative which aims to ensure that a quality skills provision is driven by demand for skills in the economy, leading to reduced unemployment. Other LMP programmes will be announced throughout the year across various employment sectors.

