50 years of business for McCracken’s SPAR in Portadown

Ciaran Haren and Justin Hayes from Henderson Group present a commemorative plaque from SPAR NI to celebrate 50 years of business with owner James McCracken from McCrackens SPAR in Portadown

The store was opened in 1971 by James’ father, Gerry McCracken with just three employees, it’s since had eight refurbishments with an investment of approximately £300,000. McCracken’s SPAR has now quadrupled its employees to 12 and the family name is celebrated amongst the business community.

The McCracken family also own a local bakery on the Garvaghy Road ‘The Home Bakery’ and have supplied a range of their fresh bakery lines instore daily. The store also has its own butchery counter which has been a huge part of the store since its opening 50 years ago, continuing their commitment to offering local produce.

James said: “Our store has provided the local community with their daily essentials for the last 50 years and it’s been an honor to be part of the journey and watch the store grow and evolve. We’re particularly proud of our home delivery service which sets us apart from local competition, and has given the local community a lifeline particularly over the past couple of years. We have reached a huge milestone this year, and we hope to continue supporting our loyal customers over the next 50 years.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.