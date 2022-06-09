AbbeyAutoline completes acquisition of family-owned BMG Insurance

BMG with AbbeyAutoline including Lesa Judge (BMG), Ciaran McGurgan (BMG), Brian McGurgan (BMG), Julie Gibbons, AbbeyAutoline managing director, Monica McGurgan (BMG), Jackie Elliott, AbbeyAutoline commercial director

Northern Ireland insureance firm, AbbeyAutoline has completed the acquisition of family-owned brokerage, BMG Insurance.

Established in 1972 by Brian McGurgan, BMG Insurance had headquarters in Portadown with an additional office in Newtownbutler.

This acquisition arrives as AbbeyAutoline, which is part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings Group, continues its expansion strategy. The company, created in 2020 after a merger between Abbey Insurance and Autoline, has quickly become a market leader in Northern Ireland and has plans to continue to grow its 430-strong team.

Having now completed the acquisition, AbbeyAutoline managing director, Julie Gibbons is looking forward to the months and years ahead as this deal forms a key part of the company’s overall expansion plans.

She said: “I am extremely thrilled to mark yet another significant milestone for AbbeyAutoline as we announce the acquisition of BMG Insurance today.

“Since the merger in 2020, our business has remained buoyant despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic, and we are continuing to look for the right opportunities to support our expansion.

“Not only does BMG Insurance have an excellent reputation within the insurance industry here in Northern Ireland and with its customers, but it has a strong team of 13 and we look forward to welcoming them to our company.