AbbeyAutoline to acquire family-owned BMG Insurance

Northern Ireland’s AbbeyAutoline has signed an agreement to acquire family-owned brokerage, BMG Insurance.

Established in 1972 by Brian McGurgan, BMG Insurance has headquarters in Portadown with an additional office in Newtownbutler.

With a strong portfolio of commercial clients, BMG Insurance also offers a wide range of personal policies and specialises in motor and haulage insurance.

The forthcoming acquisition arrives as AbbeyAutoline, which is part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings Group, continues its expansion strategy.

The company, created in 2020 after a merger between Abbey Insurance and Autoline, has quickly become a market leader in Northern Ireland and has plans to continue to grow its 430-strong team.

Currently in the signing stages of the acquisition, is anticipated that it will take up to six weeks to complete.

AbbeyAutoline managing director, Julie Gibbons said this deal is a key part of the company’s expansion plans.

She explained: “BMG Insurance has an excellent reputation within the insurance industry here in Northern Ireland and with its customers. It is a company which has a proven track record of forming lasting relationships with its customers and for offering excellent advice. These are values which are closely aligned to AbbeyAutoline’s and the acquisition is an exciting one for both parties.

“As part of the deal, we look forward to welcoming the 13-strong team from BMG Insurance to the company.

“Since the merger in 2020, our business has remained buoyant despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic, and we are continuing to look for the right opportunities to support our expansion.”

Brian McGurgan said he was proud of what BMG Insurance has achieved since he opened the business 50 years ago.

He added: “Everyone at BMG Insurance is looking forward to the next chapter as we look ahead and work towards joining the AbbeyAutoline fold. Our business has been built on a determination to offer excellent advice and friendly service, values which are a fundamental part of AbbeyAutoline.

“It’s about getting to know the needs of customers and tailoring policies which are right for them. As our team moves under the AbbeyAutoline umbrella, I can assure our existing customers of a continuity in service.”