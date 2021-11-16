ABL Group to move into new offices at Belfast Harbour’s City Quays 1

ABL Group is an insurance brokerage and risk advisory business based in Northern Ireland and is part of the Global Risk Partners (GRP) Group, one of the largest independent insurance intermediary groups in the UK.

City Quays is a contemporary, sustainable, waterfront development that includes commercial offices, retail, cafes, restaurants and multi-storey car parking, as well as the AC by Marriott hotel. Last month, Belfast Harbour announced plans to enhance the development further with the creation of an urban garden at the development promoting well-being, active travel and biodiversity.

ABL Group has taken almost 8,000 square feet of floor space in order to accommodate increased staff numbers.

Maurice Boyd, CEO of ABL Group and Graeme Johnston of Belfast Harbour

Graeme Johnston of Belfast Harbour said: “We’re delighted to welcome ABL Group and its growing team to the thriving community at City Quays. With the arrival of another high quality tenant I’m pleased to say both City Quays 1 and 2 are fully let and interest in City Quays 3 is strong.

“The City Quays development is a key part of our vision to help develop an iconic waterfront for the city, working with our partners to create a vibrant space that makes City Quays an attractive place not only to work, but to visit, live in and relax.”

Maurice Boyd, CEO of ABL Group, added: “ABL Group has become the largest commercial insurance broking and risk management organisation in Northern Ireland. Our move to the top class office accommodation at City Quays is a statement of intent from ABL Group of our ambitious plans for further growth. We look forward to moving into our new home with our new colleagues from the Willis Towers Watson NI business.”

