Absorbing Earth Rainbow’s juices gives a healthy body says Bangor duo

They’ve created Earth Rainbow, a small venture in Bangor, that’s focused on helping people here absorb this message and to take control over their own health through a diet based on nutritious juices and plant foods.

To help local people towards healthy nutrition, Nichaan and Paul have developed an impressive portfolio of original juices with immune system boosting ingredients that are all hand pressed by the couple in Bangor. In addition to the cold pressed juices, the Earth Rainbow portfolio features ‘nut mylks’, four flavours of granola and supplements.

The two met and subsequently decided to start a small business together when Nichaan, a qualified holistic therapist with a wealth of practical experience, helped Paul’s mother with alternative treatments, including a change in eating habits, based on healthy juices and plant foods, to overcome a serious illness, explains Paul.

“Paramount in the successful treatment was a mind-set change to plant based eating with targeted juices and quality supplements that gave the body the weapons needed to fight the disease. The change was dramatic. My mother’s health through juicing and a plant based diet improved to the point where the cancer was contained and she was heading towards a very positive outcome,” Paul, a building contractor, continues.

“Impressed by the positive evidence, I readily agreed when Nichaan, who has a successful consultancy business, suggested helping other people improve diet and health by setting up a company supplying cold pressed juices and other plant based foods. Earth Rainbow was born in September 2019.”

Nichaan says she has “always been fascinated by the design of the human body” and became concerned about the often adverse impact of processed foods.

“My first experience of processed foods, for instance, was due to a diagnosis of lactose intolerance at the age of 14. UHT Rice milk tasted awful. I started drinking only hot water and lemon and felt better quickly but didn’t know why until much later,” she explains.

“Serious injury and health issues, combined with the inability of conventional medicine to fix me, lead me back to my early life and my interest in natural medicine.”

After qualifying as a Reflexologist in 2004, she decided to specialise in pregnancy, fertility, cancer and endocrinology treatments.

“Working with alternative medicine has assisted me to restore my health and to help many others to overcome their own issues.”

An alternative healthy lifestyle, she says, involves many components, “integral to which is juicing”.

“The raw nature of juicing enables essential enzymes to feed the cells,” she adds.

Earth Rainbow began essentially as a quest “to feed people knowledge and assist them to understand that you are what you absorb”, she says.

They’ve since developed cold pressed juices, healthy shots, four flavours of granola, four options of powerballs and three ‘nut mylks’, all produced by hand. The original juices include healthy ingredients such as turmeric extract, a traditional medicine used to reduce arthritis pain, inflammation and toxins and said to improve heart health. They are all free from refined sugars and sulphates and are all naturally produced without man-made sweeteners or preservatives.

“It is so important that people take the time to feed their immune system in a manner that will not be effectively achieved through fast food,” adds Nichaan.

Assistance from Invest NI in the shape of two Innovation Vouchers helped them in the development of the products, Paul explains.

“The vouchers from Invest NI were extremely important in helping us to turn our ideas into viable products to bring to market,” Paul says.

The vouchers each provided £5,000 to enable the company to link up with nutrition and other food experts at the Foodovation centre in Londonderry’s North West Regional College on creating, testing and verifying the quality of their innovative products. To date, the vouchers are the only funding the progressive company has received from public bodies.

“Foodovation was brilliant. The support we received there from Linda MacLean was invaluable,” Paul says. “We loved working with them and benefited immensely from the guidance and practical support they provided.”

In addition to the juices and other products, Earth Rainbow has developed a successful operation in providing fresh fruit and local vegetable boxes for free home delivery within 15 miles from Bangor and further afield for a small fee. There’s also a consultancy service about health and dietary issues.

They began selling their products at a Bangor shopping centre and have since created an online shop. They also now participate in local food markets such as the weekly event every Saturday in Saintfield. They are also now talking to a major retailer about supplying the products.

