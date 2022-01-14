Accountancy accolade for Maria

Maria is pictured receiving her award from Danske Bank’s deputy CEO and chief financial officer, Stephen Matchett

Maria, who is a Chartered Accountant working at S P McCaffrey & Co. in Omagh, was awarded the annual prize for achieving the highest marks in Northern Ireland in the 2021 Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland (ICAI) Final Admitting Examination.

Orginally from Omagh, Maria said she was delighted with the accolade and received her award from Danske Bank’s deputy CEO and chief financial officer, Stephen Matchett.

She added: “I was absolutely delighted to have received the Danske Bank Accountancy Award 2021.

“This award represents a lot of hard work and commitment over the past few years. Thank you to all my family, friends and colleagues at S P McCaffrey & Co, for their support along the way.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds as I continue my career as a Chartered Accountant.”

