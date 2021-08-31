Accountancy practice invests in new premises and plans for expansion

Having enjoyed a period of significant growth, the company plans to add to its specialist team of chartered accountants and support staff based out of the new Holywood head office.

Chartered Accountant and Principal, William Wilson said: “This investment represents our commitment to growth and will help to ensure that our team continues to provide clients with the highest and most comprehensive levels of service. The last 18 months have been challenging for businesses and we are extremely grateful to have been able to help guide and support our clients throughout this time.

“Now more than ever businesses are seeking trusted advice and guidance to help in the recovery and rebuilding process post-pandemic. As optimism returns within the business community, we look forward to continuing to support our clients and bringing new talent onboard to provide straight talking advice to clients as they move forward in their business journeys.”

Richard Todd and William Wilson

The practice prides itself on working with many businesses, of varying sizes, with each receiving a tailored service in line with their individual requirements. This all-inclusive approach has been a key factor in the practice’s continued success and has led to the firm having many well-known companies and brands on its impressive client list.

William continued: “We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a number of great businesses from across the retail, hospitality, travel, property, marketing, legal, health and construction sectors. Our inclusive approach has enabled us to develop our specialisms in each sector over the last number of years, and as the business continues to grow, we are excited to develop our team further in line with these specialisms.”

An increased area of specialism for William Wilson Chartered Accountants includes dedicated corporate and personal tax advice led by Richard Todd, Chartered Tax Adviser and current President of the Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT).

Looking forward, Richard recognises that 2021, following the UK Tax Day back in March, has brought about the conversation around the future of the operation of the tax system as HMRC seeks to move more tax compliance into a digital space.

Richard explained: “The UK held their first Tax Day on March 23 this year and one of the consultations launched was entitled ‘The tax administration system framework: Supporting a 21 st century tax system’. This consultation focuses on modernising the tax system, which is the start of an important conversation and a step forward in the right direction to bring some processes into the 21 st century. This also means that businesses will need to prepare for further digitisation of their tax affairs and ensure they are getting the best advice from a trusted tax practitioner.”

